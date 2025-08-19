Is Kane Brown Juicing? Plus, Band Together Texas Raises Big Money! The Dirt

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kane Brown shared a before and after photo, featuring his now completely ripped abs, leading some commenters to call “steroids.” Kane isn’t here for the haters, posting “Please, on God, drug test me.”

New York Comic Con 2021-Day 3 Attendees dressed as Gollum and Frodo Baggins from "The Lord of the Rings" pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Sir Ian McKellen just confirmed that Gandalf and Froto will both return for LOTR: The Hunt For Gollum, which is scheduled to be released in 2027, and will be directed by the original franchise director, Peter Jackson. What we don’t know, is whether or not those characters will still be played by McKellen and Elijah Wood. His quote was “I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: there’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s another character called Gandalf,”

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Cody Johnson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, and Parker McCollum helped raise over $8.5 million with the Band Together Texas Benefit concert that was at the Moody Center on Sunday!

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Keith Urban wants to help other Australian singers make it to Nashville, and is launching the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship! Applications are now being accepted here!

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: In this image released on April 07, 2024 Jason Aldean performs on the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the University of Texas Tower on April 3, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

While he was in Houston, Jason Aldean presented a $200,000 check to Heroes for Children - a Texas non-profit that raises awareness and money for kids fighting cancer.

"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Spike Lee attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

ESPN canceled Spike Lee’s documentary about Colin Kaepernick over ‘creative differences.’ When asked about it, Spike Lee cited an NDA.