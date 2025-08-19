Is Kane Brown Juicing? Plus, Band Together Texas Raises Big Money!
The Dirt
ByErik & Jenny
Kane Brown shared a before and after photo, featuring his now completely ripped abs, leading some commenters to call “steroids.” Kane isn’t here for the haters, posting “Please, on God, drug test me.”
Sir Ian McKellen just confirmed thatGandalf and Froto will both return for LOTR: The Hunt For Gollum, which is scheduled to be released in 2027, and will be directed by the original franchise director, Peter Jackson. What we don’t know, is whether or not those characters will still be played by McKellen and Elijah Wood. His quote was “I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: there’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s another character called Gandalf,”
Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, and Parker McCollum helped raise over $8.5 million with the Band Together Texas Benefit concert that was at the Moody Center on Sunday!