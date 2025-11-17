If you can time this correctly, you’d make a great “Bodyguard”... Try the Whitney Houston Challenge!

It’s been 33 years since the soundtrack to “The Bodyguard” was released, including the lead single, and Whitney Houston’s most popular song, “I will always love you”... and you probably STILL can not time the drum hit correctly. Go ahead and give it a shot! Play along in the Whitney Houston Challenge with the post below.