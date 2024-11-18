I don’t know who I am anymore!

Over the weekend, I did something that I have never done before. Not only did I put up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, but I also went full on Hallmark movie.
I decorated our kitchen cabinets like presents.
It took SO much time and to be honest, many descriptive words flew out of my mouth.
The reward, my girls ( 5 & 7) FREAKING out over it. It goes against everything I believe in (decorating before Thanksgiving) but I can’t say I hate it.
I swear, kids just change you for the better.
Here is a picture of it