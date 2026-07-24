Hunter Schafer, Michelle Yeoh star in 'Blade Runner 2099' teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2099 has arrived.

Prime Video released the new trailer for its upcoming limited series on Friday. It was first revealed onstage during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con with stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer.

"Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city," according to an official description of the show.

The trailer finds Schafer's Cora monologuing about the state of the world.

"We already fought a war. We lost. Replicants. They keep taking it all away. Not much longer until we have nothing. Until we are nothing," she says.

All of the limited series' eight episodes are set to premiere on Nov. 25.

Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben also serve as series regulars alongside Yeoh and Schafer. Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi are recurring guest stars on the show.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner on the series while Ridley Scott, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson executive produce.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.