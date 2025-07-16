A human becomes an animal in Pixar's 'Hoppers' trailer

An animal lover becomes an animal herself in the teaser trailer for Hoppers.

Pixar released the first trailer for the upcoming animated movie on Wednesday.

The new movie follows Mabel, voiced by Piper Curda, an animal lover who takes advantage of the opportunity to try new technology that allows her to communicate with animals.

In the trailer, scientists have discovered how to insert human consciousness into lifelike, robotic animals that have the ability to communicate with other animals.

"Using the new technology, Mabel will uncover mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined," according to an official description from Pixar.

"We've done it, Mabel. After years of work, this revolutionary technology gives us unprecedented access to the animal world," a scientist says in the trailer.

"So, let me get this straight. You created a fake animal which makes the other animals think you're an animal?" Mabel says back. "Guys, this is like Avatar!"

Daniel Chong directs the film, which also features the voices of Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.

In a press release, Chong said the film asks what would happen if humans could really understand the animal world.

“Our main character, Mabel, gets to discover the animal kingdom as an animal, which can be weird and often hilarious," Chong said. "Mabel undercover in the animal world leads to a wild, roller coaster ride of a movie, with all the heart you expect from a classic Pixar film. It's going to be so much fun to watch in the theater; I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Hoppers hops into theaters on March 6, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

