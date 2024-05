Have you heard of this?! There is a big write up about this thing called “Caffeine delay” . . They say it’s best to wait an hour or two before you have your first cup of coffee!

I would not FUNCTION! I have a heeler and we herd every morning at 6am, the only thing that makes it better is my coffee!

Here is the good news, for those crazy people that only have one cup a day, delaying a couple of hours will benefit you.

For the rest of us, CARRY ON!