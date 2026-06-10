Hugh Laurie, Joe Alwyn join John le Carré's 'Legacy of Spies'

Hugh Laurie and Joe Alwyn have spied their latest project.

The two actors have joined the cast of Legacy of Spies, based on a combination of John le Carré's 1963 bestseller The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and his 2017 novel A Legacy of Spies.

The eight-episode espionage drama follows the exploits of spymaster George Smiley, played by Matthew Macfadyen, and the British intelligence agency he works for called The Circus. Charlie Hunnam plays agent-runner and field operative Alec Leamas.

Laurie takes on the role of Control, Smiley’s morally gray superior at The Circus known only by his codename, while Alwyn joins as Jim Prideaux, a charismatic agent who tends to go rogue in the field.

Laurie previously starred in another le Carré adaptation, The Night Manager, opposite Tom Hiddleston.

Legacy of Spies will air on MGM+ in the U.S.

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