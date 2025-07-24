How much money does the Tooth Fairy pay at the Aldean house? The Dirt

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean was in full on dad-mode, helping his 6 year old daughter (Navy) pull out her tooth. His wife posted a video of the moment in her stories, and made a follow-up post of their daughter showing off her $5 bill!

Jon Wolfe - March 2, 2024 jon Wolfe live at Stable Hall in San Antonio on March 2, 2024!

Another Texas Flood Relief concert has been announced! Gruene Hall will host Jon Wolfe and Friends: A Hill Country Flood Relief Benefit, on August 10th. The line-up will feature Texas artists including Tracy Byrd, Kevin Fowler, William Beckmann, Jake Worthington, Walker Montgomery, and more.

'Beetlejuice 2' FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Warner Bros. has confirmed that Ortega will star in the upcoming sequel to the original "Beetlejuice." (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix has renewed 'Wednesday' for a season 3, before season 2 has even been released. Season 2 will be released in two parts, on August 6th and September 3rd.