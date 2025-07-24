How much money does the Tooth Fairy pay at the Aldean house?

Jason Aldean was in full on dad-mode, helping his 6 year old daughter (Navy) pull out her tooth. His wife posted a video of the moment in her stories, and made a follow-up post of their daughter showing off her $5 bill!
Another Texas Flood Relief concert has been announced! Gruene Hall will host Jon Wolfe and Friends: A Hill Country Flood Relief Benefit, on August 10th. The line-up will feature Texas artists including Tracy Byrd, Kevin Fowler, William Beckmann, Jake Worthington, Walker Montgomery, and more.
Netflix has renewed 'Wednesday' for a season 3, before season 2 has even been released. Season 2 will be released in two parts, on August 6th and September 3rd.