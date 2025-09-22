How do you get on stage with Riley Green? You ask!

Riley Green brought a fan on-stage in Glasgow to sing “Excuse Me, You Look Like You Love Me,” and she CRUSHED it! Check out the performance and the fan’s “debrief” of how she made it to the stage!
@benitadickinson @Riley Green & a fan from meet & greet (who was amazing ) in Glasgow #rileygreen #rileygreenglasgow #damncountrymusic #youlooklikeyouloveme ♬ original sound - Benita Dickinson
Here she is, explaining how she “manifested” the moment!
@jordanpetriebeauty Replying to @Carole(smiley) The debrief is in! Part 1 😍❤️ I’ve had to split it up since I ramble on! Go to part 2. #rileygreen #countrymusic #excusemeyoulooklikeyouloveme #nashville ♬ original sound - Jordan Petrie -The Singing MUA
Who is tired of winning awards and hopes someone else wins instead? Miranda Lambert! Actually, the sentiment is quite sweet. She feels like she’s had her moments and wants someone else to experience that too. If this surprises you to hear, well it surprised Reba too, who said:
“I get a number-one record, I want another number-one record. I won an award, I want another one. I’ll never forget Miranda Lambert coming up to me when she was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year after she’d already won it, and I said, ‘Good luck, Miranda.’
She said, ‘Oh, I already won, it’s time for somebody else.’ What person lets that come out of their mouth? I was shocked. I thought everybody was just like me.”
Sylvester Stalone pitched a new Rambo prequel movie, where Rambo is 18 and STILL played by Stallone, who would just be aged down using AI technology.
“Everyone thought I was crazy... AI is sophisticated enough to go through Saigon to see him at 18 years old and basically use the same image. So it isn’t as big a stretch.”
A different prequel movie is actually in the works, featuring Noah Centineo and has no involvement from Stallone. Sylvester said:
“It’s very, very hard. He may do a stellar job, but you’re overcoming this because I went through it with Get Carter. Everyone loves the original, and then you’re always fighting that prejudice.”