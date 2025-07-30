How Cody Johnson’s Wife Brandi Surprised Him With Pregnancy Test, Jelly Roll’s Weight-Loss Milestone The Dirt

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cody Johnson and his wife Brandi are expecting their first son in just a couple months! Brandi surprised Cody with her pregnancy by calling him out of the barn to ask him to help unload boxes from her car. When he got there, she handed him the positive test and said “here, you can have this too!”

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Congrats to Jelly Roll, who says he’s about to be under 300 lbs for the first time since middle school! He hopes to reach his goal by WWE Summer Slam.

Luke Bryan: The country music star was hit by an object while he performed at the North Dakota State Fair. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan says he hid his month long battle with COVID because he was afraid that his tour would get postponed, and he didn’t want to do that to his crew. He managed to only cancel few shows.

Injured: Country singer John Michael Montgomery was injured when his tour bus crashed on Friday in Tennessee. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

John Michael Montgomery will play his last show before retirement on December 12th, in his home state of Kentucky.

OCTOBER 17 Julia Roberts attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Remember the 1997 movie My Best Friends Wedding with Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz? Well a sequel is in the works at Sony picture!

Major leaguer goes full Happy Gilmore, swings into viral home run glory NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Conor Sherry, Phillip Schneider, Ethan Cutkosky, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Kyle Newacheck, Jackie Sandler, John Daly, Sunny Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Sadie Sandler, Fernando Marrero, Lavell Crawford, Julie Bowen, Benny Safdie, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Oliver Hudson, Dan Lin, Ted Sarandos, and Robert Simonds attend Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Happy Gilmore 2 scored 46.7 million views on Netflix in its first 3 days, which is a record for the biggest U.S. opening weekend ever for a Netflix film.