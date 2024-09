CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Parker McCollum performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Texans invited their fans to meet Houston native, Parker McCollum, in their team shop at NRG Stadium before their win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Parker showed his appreciation for his favorite football team in a post the following day.