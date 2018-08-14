HERO RIDE UPDATE!

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2018 1:13pm

The concert tonight with Carlton Anderson will go on as planned!

DOORS: 6pm

All riders check in for your admission.

$20 at the doors (non-riders)

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2018 7:30am

Y100 HERO RIDERS,

We are going to err on the side of caution today, with heavy rain likely, and flash flood warnings in effect through Sunday. As much as we want to ride, your safety is our main priority. We are just as disappointed as you are, and will be rescheduling the ride to an upcoming weekend. All of you will remain registered for the upcoming date. Also, due to the flash flood warnings, we will be sending a follow up message at 1pm today to update you on tonight’s concert.

Thank you for your patience and understanding,

J.R.

Y100 is proud to present the 2nd Annual Y100 Hero Ride on Saturday September 8th in memory of those lost on September 11, 2001. Join us for a ride through the beautiful Texas Hill Country, as we raise support for the 100 Club and Fisher House of San Antonio that are committed to aiding Military and First Responder Families.

$40 per rider, gets you a Y100 Hero Ride shirt, and a ticket to the Carlton Anderson concert on The Smile Generation stage! Help Y100, Fisher House, and the 100 Club make a lasting impact on our community.

$20 for just the concert (non-riders).

Bid in our silent auction for a guitar that will be signed by Carlton Anderson at the Hero Ride! Thanks to Sam Ash Music for donating the guitar!

This Year’s Hero Ride Schedule is in the Hill Country!

9:00AM - 10:00AM Sign in and Register at Shade Tree Saloon & Grill

Click here for the entire route map.







Highlights from last year’s Hero Ride: