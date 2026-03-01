'Heated Rivalry'’s Connor Storrie joined by Hudson Williams, Olympic hockey stars in 'SNL' debut

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend where, much to the delight of the show's fans, he was joined by his co-star, Hudson Williams.

Williams' surprise appearance came during a sketch about a man proposing to his girlfriend at the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, only to get turned down.

As the couple, played by Tommy Brennan and Veronika Slowikowska, dissect their relationship, Storrie, Mikey Day and Ben Marshall are having the time of their lives skating behind them, which distracts Brennan.

Midway through the sketch, Day announces, “oh my gosh you guys, look who finally showed up,” with Storrie excitedly shouting, “Hudson,” resulting in the audience going wild. Hudson then says, “Sorry I’m late, fellas, but I have a serious question: Who’s ready to skate their butts off?”

But Williams wasn't the only guest of the evening. During the monologue, Storrie was joined by USA men's hockey stars Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes and USA women's hockey stars Megan Keller and Hilary Knight, although the latter got much louder applause.

Keller and Knight poked fun at Donald Trump’s slight on the women’s team after the men’s win, with Knight joking, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” before Keller added, “Yeah, we thought we’d give them a little moment to shine.”

Elsewhere in the show, Storrie got a chance to show off his well sculpted body in a sketch where he played a stripper committed to dancing at a bachelorette party, despite being hit by a car. He also wound up without clothes in a sketch cut for time about new car door handles. In another sketch cut for time, Storrie played Armie Hammer, one of many stars blaming their bad behavior on Tourette syndrome.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.