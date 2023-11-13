Hear Chris Pratt as Garfield in new animated movie trailer

Garfield, as a stray kitten, finds himself across the street from an Italian restaurant where Jon, who appears lonely, is seated inside. Garfield comes up to the window and flashes his adorable eyes at Jon, who opens the window to invite him in. Jon feeds him a pepperoni, awakening his appetite as he comically scarfs down the entire pizza in one gulp and then proceeds to eat everything in sight.

"Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure!" a synopsis for the Mark Dindal-directed film teases. "After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father -- scruffy street cat Vic -- Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist."

For his part, Pratt plugged the trailer on his Instagram, noting, "Well this Monday officially doesn't suck!!"

He said the Garfield trailer's "better than I could have imagined!!" and noted he "can't wait" for his followers to see the movie.

The film, hitting theaters this summer also features the voices of Ted Lasso Emmy winners Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, plus Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, and Bowen Yang.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.