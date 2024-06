Zach Bryan is giving fans a sneak peak at his new album, The Great American Bar Scene, by sending them to their local bar!

He’s chosen 23 bars across the country that he believes “embody the spirit of American culture,” which will play select cuts from his album coming out July 4.

Zach Bryan also teases that he hopes to stop by some of the bars to play the cuts live so maybe he’ll be in your city soon!