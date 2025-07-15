HBO shares first look at Nick Frost as Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' series

Yer in Harry Potter, Nick Frost.

HBO has released the first look at the comedian and actor in costume as the half-giant and Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid for its upcoming Harry Potter series.

The photo was shared to the official Harry Potter and HBO Max social media accounts.

"Everyone ready? ‘ere we go!" the caption reads. "Nick Frost has walked his first day in the big boots of Hagrid on the set of the new HBO Original Harry Potter series."

Frost collaborated on the post and also shared the photo to his Instagram Story, where he added three heart-eye emojis above the picture.

HBO previously posted a first-look photo of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter on Monday. The picture was shared to celebrate cameras officially rolling on the series as it started production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside other relative newcomers Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, who will play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by author J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.