Harry Styles set to perform and host ‘Saturday Night Live’ ﻿on March 14

Harry Styles is set to perform and host Saturday Night Live for the second time.
His March 14th appearance will technically be Styles’ seventh time on the show, if you count his cameo in a Season 46 cold open.
NBC has announced that Styles will return to Studio 8H to host the March 14 episode of the show. The Grammy Award winner is promoting his fourth solo studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The album is due March 6 — so fans will have a week to memorize the song lyrics before he performs two of them.
Take a look back at his monologue from his first time as host.