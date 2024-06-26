'Harry Potter' series finds showrunner, director in team behind 'Succession'

You're my boy, Harry. You're my number one boy who lived.

The duo behind HBO's Succession have signed on to create the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Emmy winners Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who helped make characters like Kendall Roy and Cousin Greg household names, have signed up to write and direct the show centering around the beloved trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Gardiner will serve as showrunner and executive producer on this new story taking place inside the wizarding world, while Mylod will direct multiple episodes and also executive produce.

This news comes after it was announced that the new Harry Potter series will no longer be a Max original and instead an HBO original, meaning it will air on the cable channel as well as the streaming service Max. It's set for a 2026 release date.

The Harry Potter series is described as a "faithful adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's novels and "will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years," according to HBO.

