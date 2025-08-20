HARDY makes 5-year-old cancer survivor’s wish come true with backstage meet and greet

Five-year-old Sawyer was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma, a form of cancer in the eyes, at a very young age. Sawyer went through many rounds of chemo over the first four years of his life and ended up having both eyes removed and replaced with prosthetics.

Sawyer’s mom, Jessica, said there was only one song that could keep her son calm through everything, “It was right after his first eye was removed and we couldn’t get him to calm down but when the song ‘wait in the truck’ by HARDY and Lainey Wilson came on, he went completely silent and from then on we started to play HARDY after every surgery or chemo that he had so that he would be happy.”

Make-A-Wish got in touch with HARDY’s team for a meet and greet opportunity, and HARDY delivered for Sawyer!