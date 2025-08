SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 11: David Robinson is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 11, 2009 in Springfield, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

One of the greatest to ever wear a Spurs jersey hit a milestone today!

David Robinson is 60!

He helped lead the Spurs to their first ever NBA championship in ‘99

He was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009