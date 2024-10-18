I am not good with clay. I can draw all day long. I decided that I was going to try and make my Halloween costume this year.

I love everything Tim Burton. I wanted to make the original shrunken head from Beetlejuice. His name is Harry the Hunter.

The first go round, my air clay cracked. It was toast. I learned a lesson. The armature I started out building around was plastic and did not breathe.

I wadded up some foil and started over. Success!

Now, I just have to figure out how to attach it to something so that I can wear it on my head. Suggestions?