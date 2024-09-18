Halle Berry holds "special wig screenings" of new thriller 'Never Let Go'

Halle Berry knows how to laugh at herself — after all, she's the only Oscar winner to personally pick up a Razzie Award — and she just proved that again with a hair-raising promotion for her new thriller, Never Let Go.

To celebrate the infamous wig she wore as a 911 operator in the 2013 thriller The Call — which, she explained on Instagram, fans have been "jokingly 'dragging' me [about] for years" — she held "special wig screenings" of the new film.

Fans who got to see the Sept. 20 release early were invited to wear a wig inspired by Halle's headwear in various films — and more than a couple chose to callback The Call.

In the video posted online, Halle surprised fans, showing up to one such showing wearing the frizzy "abomination" she wore in that film, which she explained was identical to one worn by a real-life 911 operator she met while doing research.

Moviegoers who went uncovered were supplied by Halle, who tossed wigs into the crowd à la Oprah, saying, "YOU get a wig! And YOU get a wig!"

The superstar added, "This means so much to me that you guys would come out tonight, put on a wig, take the time [and] come support this movie I'm so proud of."

She added, "And you know, there's another wig in it — another f***** up wig."

In the movie, she plays a haunted mother trying to keep her two sons safe in a post-apocalyptic world.

Referencing the plot of The Call, Halle added, "But you know, I saved Abigail Breslin from the trunk, I got her a** out, and I'm gonna save these kids, too."

Never Let Go opens Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.