Gwyneth Paltrow stars in ad for tech company at center of Coldplay concert scandal

Gwyneth Paltrow is putting a polished spin on one of the summer's messiest viral moments.

Nearly two weeks after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen in a now-infamous moment on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert with the company's former Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, the Goop founder made a surprise appearance in a new video for the tech company.

The ad, posted on Astronomer's social media accounts, features Paltrow seated at a desk delivering a calm, corporate-style message: "I've been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. We've had a lot of questions over the last few days."

She then goes on to handle what she says are the "most common" questions they've gotten -- such as "OMG! What the actual f?" -- by ignoring them and instead restating what it is that Astronomer does, which is, apparently, "data workflow automation."

The caption reads: "Thank you for your interest in Astronomer."

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whose band was performing when the jumbotron footage was captured at the July 16 show in Boston.

The video of the incident, which showed a man and a woman appearing to embrace and then ducking after being put on screen, quickly spread online and sparked speculation about the executives' identities and marital status.

Byron and Cabot have not commented on the viral video.

Astronomer later confirmed that both Byron and Cabot had exited the company.

Byron was placed on leave pending an investigation and has since resigned. Cabot's departure was announced Thursday.

