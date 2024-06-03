'Grey's Anatomy' cast celebrates 20 seasons with "I'm Just Ken" video

Chris Carmack - Disney/Nino Muñoz

By Mason Leib

The cast of Grey's Anatomy is feeling the Ken-ergy.

To celebrate the final episode of Grey's Anatomy season 20, which aired Thursday, the cast repurposed the classic "I'm Just Ken" song -- Ryan Gosling's star moment from the blockbuster Barbie.

The video was posted by Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus Lincoln in the hit medical drama television series, and who's wearing Barbie pink scrubs and a white faux fur top, emulating Gosling's onscreen look.

Several co-stars joined in on Carmack's fun, with Camilla Luddington, Anthony Hill and several others featured in the video.

The clip has since garnered more than three million views and over 533,000 likes on TikTok.

"Thank you to the best cast for playing with me! Your talent and generous spirits make it a lovely place to work!" Carmack wrote in the caption of the video. He also revealed that the crew made "special trips" to accommodate the wardrobe and props seen in the clip.

"Thank you to our writers, producers, and directors that still work tirelessly to make our show successful after 20 years! Last but not least… thank you to the FANS!!! You keep us all going!" Carmack's caption concluded.

In April, ABC renewed "Grey's Anatomy" for its 21st season, extending its run as the longest-running prime-time medical drama in TV history -- a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the run for the longest-running prime-time series in ABC history.

