Government hopes ﻿'Marriage﻿ ﻿Story'﻿ will help divorce wolves from eating livestock

In her latest role, Scarlett Johansson takes on the scaly beasts of Jurassic World Rebirth. In real life, her voice is being used against smaller, furrier predators.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, has been using audio of Johannsson and fellow actor Adam Driver arguing in a scene from the 2019 movie Marriage Story in an effort to scare away wolves.
Both Johansson and Driver were nominated for Oscars for their performances in Marriage Story, but didn't win. Perhaps they'll be awarded with a Wolfie, instead.
