A 'Golden' year: 'KPop Demon Hunters' by the numbers

The Netflix phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters celebrates the one-year anniversary of its release on Saturday, June 20. The animated film has gone on to dominate the streaming service's "most-watched" list, global pop culture and the Billboard charts in equal measure.

Here's a look at KPop Demon Hunters by the numbers, courtesy of Netflix:

- It's the first title ever to spend 52 straight weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10.

- It was the most-streamed movie of 2025, with 20.5 billion viewing minutes.

- KPop Demon Hunters' lyric videos drew 32 million views worldwide.

- The soundtrack spent two weeks at #1 on Billboard 200, and racked up more than 15 billion streams worldwide, making it the most-streamed soundtrack of the decade.

- The HUNTR/X song "Golden" was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, becoming the first-ever #1 by a female K-pop act, and the longest-running #1 by a female group in this century. It was also the fastest song to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

- In addition to "Golden," the soundtrack also sent three other songs into the top 10 simultaneously: "Your Idol," "Soda Pop" and "How It's Done."

- At the Oscars earlier this year, KPop Demon Hunters won best animated feature, while "Golden" won best original song, making it the first K-pop song to win an Oscar. "Golden" also won the Golden Globe in the same category, and the Grammy in the category of best song written for visual media.

- Since the film's debut, Duolingo has seen a 22% jump in Korean language learners.

On Saturday, the official Netflix TikTok account will host a nine-hour livestream featuring multiple versions of the film, plus appearances from fans, cast members and filmmakers, live commentary and more.

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