'Golden Bachelorette' recap: Joan's journey continues with '80s prom-themed date, talent show

Joan Vassos' season of the Golden Bachelorette continued on Wednesday night with a fun '80s prom-themed date and an epic talent show.

The episode featured Vassos going on a romantic one-on-one date and two group dates.

The men immediately had Vassos on their mind when host Jesse Palmer met with them at the mansion to explain the dates up ahead.

For the first group date, Vassos chose Gary, Bob, Jonathan, Charles L., Mark A., Jordan, Guy and Keith and surprised them with an '80s prom-themed date, complete with looks inspired by the theme.

While getting ready, the men reminisced about their own prom memories from back in the day. They were picked up at the mansion by Vassos, who arrived in a white stretch limo.

Their date, which was held in a school, featured a live performance by singer Taylor Dayne of her iconic song "Tell It to My Heart." The night was also filled with a dance-off and all the nostalgic prom details, like a photo booth, games, snacks and more.

At the end of the night Jonathan was named prom king and received the first group date rose.

After the two group dates, one-on-one date and a fun barbeque at the mansion, Vassos said goodbye to four men.

Here are the men who remain:



Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Florida

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada

