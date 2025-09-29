George Strait’s Record For Largest Ticketed Concert In US Broken By

Zach Bryan broke George Strait’s record for “Largest Ticketed Concert In US History” when he performed his sold-out show at The Big House at The University of Michigan. It’s the largest stadium in the United States, and the 3rd largest in the world. It can hold 107,601 – “although it’s hosted events with up to 115,000 before.”
George Strait had previously set the record a little over a year ago, when he performed with Parker McCollum at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field, in College Station
Check out this cute moment at a Lainey Wilson concert, where Lainey stopped her show to recognize a “day 1” fan that she spotted in the audience!
Dolly Parton had to postpone her Vegas residency for “health reasons,” and quipped it’s “not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon.”
She was scheduled to perform a string of dates at The Colosseum in December, but whatever her health issue is - it requires surgery, so she will not be recovered in time.
*Rumor has it, she’s dealing with kidney stones
During halftime of last night’s Packers vs. Cowboys game, Bad Bunny was revealed to be this season’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.
He said ‘This Is for My People, My Culture and Our History.’