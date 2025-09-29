George Strait’s Record For Largest Ticketed Concert In US Broken By The Dirt

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: George Strait performs on stage during ATLive 2021 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ATLive)

Zach Bryan broke George Strait’s record for “Largest Ticketed Concert In US History” when he performed his sold-out show at The Big House at The University of Michigan. It’s the largest stadium in the United States, and the 3rd largest in the world. It can hold 107,601 – “although it’s hosted events with up to 115,000 before.”

George Strait had previously set the record a little over a year ago, when he performed with Parker McCollum at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field, in College Station

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Check out this cute moment at a Lainey Wilson concert, where Lainey stopped her show to recognize a “day 1” fan that she spotted in the audience!

Dolly Parton FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton had to postpone her Vegas residency for “health reasons,” and quipped it’s “not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon.”

She was scheduled to perform a string of dates at The Colosseum in December, but whatever her health issue is - it requires surgery, so she will not be recovered in time.

*Rumor has it, she’s dealing with kidney stones

Bad Bunny Latin superstar Bad Bunny performs at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on May 10, 2024. (Richard Thigpen)

During halftime of last night’s Packers vs. Cowboys game, Bad Bunny was revealed to be this season’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

He said ‘This Is for My People, My Culture and Our History.’