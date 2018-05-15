Now Playing
Posted: May 15, 2018

George Strait To Play Rodeo

How does Rodeo Houston Top 2 sold out Garth Brooks shows in 2018? The bring in KING George Strait for a “concert-only” performance on Sunday, March 17 2019 at NRG Stadium. As of now this will be Strait’s only Texas performance in 2019. Tickets to go on sale early January 2019.

See more HERE

