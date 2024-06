George Strait: The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class was announced yesterday and it included country music superstars George Strait and Keith Urban!

Other notable celebrities joining the class of 2025 include Prince, Green Day, Jane Fonda, Emilio Estevez, David Beckham, and Bill Nye.

