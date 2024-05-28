George Clooney, Brad Pitt back together in teaser to 'Wolfs'

Ocean's Eleven franchise co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together again in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Wolfs, a teaser for which just dropped.

In the snippet, which is just a preview of a full trailer that drops Wednesday, the superstars are traveling in a car together. With Clooney in the driver's seat, neither actor says a word, but it's clear they're not thrilled to be sharing the space.

Pitt impatiently fiddles with the car, eventually opening the glove box, which is slammed shut by Clooney. Meanwhile, as the wiper blades swipe away the rain, they also wipe away graphics reading their names and the title of the film — and the promise of the forthcoming trailer.

Directed by Spider-Man trilogy veteran Jon Watts, plot details are still thin. The movie reportedly has Pitt and Clooney playing a pair of world-class fixers assigned to the same job, which is probably why they're not getting along.

The movie, which will also be in theaters in September via Sony Pictures Entertainment, also stars Amy Ryan from The Office and Never Have I Ever's Poorna Jagannathan.

