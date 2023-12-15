'General Hospital' to celebrate 60 years with primetime special

General Hospital is celebrating 60 years with its own primetime special.

The daytime soap opera will look back on its six decades in the special General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, which will air January 4 on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

Fan-favorite cast members from across all years of the show will return to share behind-the-scenes secrets and honor the show's legacy, including Maurice Benard, Jane Elliot, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, Kelly Monaco and Laura Wright.

Viewers will also be treated to a blooper reel, as well as a special fan tribute during the television event.

Additional celebrity appearances will be made by the current Dancing with the Stars winner and pro-dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Samms, Stephen A. Smith, Rick Springfield and Amber Tamblyn.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.