Gavin Adcock Falls Off Stage, Doesn’t Drop Liquor Bottle!

Gavin Adcock fell off his stage (face first, shirtless and holding a bottle of liquor) while performing in Canada, ironically during his song “Deep End.”
Gavin never stopped singing and recovered like a pro, saying “it happens.” I know what you’re thinking - and YES! The bottle of liquor survived!
What did your favorite country stars dress up as for Halloween?
Kane Brown and his family went as “The Incredibles,” Gwen & Blake went as Little Red Riding Hood and The Big Bad Wolf (loving Gwen as a brunette!), and Jason & Brittany Aldean took the cake as Oasis!
Jamey Johnson and Riley Green just released a new song together, called "Smoke." The song beautifully showcases their knack for storytelling and their southern grit.