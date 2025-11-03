Gavin Adcock Falls Off Stage, Doesn’t Drop Liquor Bottle!

The Dirt

Gavin Adcock at Thirsty Horse in San Antonio Gavin Adcock performs at Thirsty Horse in San Antonio (Erik Smith)
By Erik & Jenny

Gavin Adcock fell off his stage (face first, shirtless and holding a bottle of liquor) while performing in Canada, ironically during his song “Deep End.”

Gavin never stopped singing and recovered like a pro, saying “it happens.” I know what you’re thinking - and YES! The bottle of liquor survived!

@kamil9413 @GavinAdcockMusic hope you’re good after that fall, few too many 🍻 #concerts #country #foryou #winnipeg #gavinadcock ♬ original sound - kamil9413
Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani 2020: In this screengrab Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform during the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation on October 10, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation) (Getty Images/["Getty Images for Children's Di)

What did your favorite country stars dress up as for Halloween?

Kane Brown and his family went as “The Incredibles,” Gwen & Blake went as Little Red Riding Hood and The Big Bad Wolf (loving Gwen as a brunette!), and Jason & Brittany Aldean took the cake as Oasis!

Jamey Johnson and Riley Green just released a new song together, called "Smoke." The song beautifully showcases their knack for storytelling and their southern grit.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!