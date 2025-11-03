Gavin Adcock Falls Off Stage, Doesn’t Drop Liquor Bottle!

Gavin Adcock fell off his stage (face first, shirtless and holding a bottle of liquor) while performing in Canada, ironically during his song “Deep End.”

Gavin never stopped singing and recovered like a pro, saying “it happens.” I know what you’re thinking - and YES! The bottle of liquor survived!

Gwen Stefani 2020: In this screengrab Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform during the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation on October 10, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation) (Getty Images/["Getty Images for Children's Di)

What did your favorite country stars dress up as for Halloween?

Kane Brown and his family went as “The Incredibles,” Gwen & Blake went as Little Red Riding Hood and The Big Bad Wolf (loving Gwen as a brunette!), and Jason & Brittany Aldean took the cake as Oasis!

Jamey Johnson and Riley Green just released a new song together, called "Smoke." The song beautifully showcases their knack for storytelling and their southern grit.