Gal Gadot reveals birth of fourth daughter, Ori

ABC

By Stephen Iervolino

On her Instagram, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot revealed she's given birth to a fourth daughter.

The post featured a photo of the star in her hospital bed, cradling the new bundle of joy to her chest.

"My sweet girl, welcome," Gal began. "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

She added, "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."

Gal closed by telling little Ori, "Welcome to the house of girls," adding of husband since 2008 Jaron Varsano, "daddy is pretty cool too."

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Alma, in 2011, followed by Maya in 2017 and Daniella in 2021.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!