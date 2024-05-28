'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' tops weak Memorial Day weekend box office with $32 million

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opened with an estimated $32 million at the domestic box office between Friday and Monday, marking what will go down as the worst Memorial Day weekend in three decades, according to Variety.

The latest chapter in the Mad Max saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, was expected to gross as much as $45 million in its debut. Furiosa earned an estimated $26.2 million over the traditional three-day weekend.

Globally, the film has collected $65 million.

As of Monday evening, Furiosa had barely edged out The Garfield Movie, which took second place with an estimated $25 million at the North American box office between Friday and Sunday and $31 million over the four-day. The animated feature, which boasts an all-star voice cast led by Chris Pratt as the titular pizza gobbling tabby, grabbed an estimated $66.1 million internationally and $91.1 million worldwide.

If, John Krasinski's live-action CGI fantasy comedy, dropped to third place in its second week of release, delivering an estimated $16.1 million over three three-day weekend and $21 million over the four-day. Its domestic tally currently stands at $63.5 million. Globally, If has grossed $100 million.

Fourth place went to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which grabbed an estimated $13.4 million between Friday and Sunday and $17.2 million for the long holiday weekend. Its three-week North American haul now stands at $126.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Fall Guy, earning an estimated $5.99 million over the three-day weekend and $7.65 million over the four-day weekend. Its four-week domestic tally now stands at $73.9 million.

