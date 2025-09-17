FULL LIST: Classic Rock tours scheduled for 2025 and 2026

This is our official list of all the classic rock tours happening in 2025 and 2026.
Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.
Tours currently happening
- George Thorogood and The Destroyers - Shows through September 20th
- Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band - Shows through September 27th
- The Who - Shows through September 28th
- Joan Jett and The Blackhearts - Shows through October 1st
- Iggy Pop - Shows through September 29th
- Elvis Costello - Shows through October 22nd
- Alice Cooper & Judas Priest’s Too Close For Comfort Tour - Ends October 26th
- Ace Frehley - Various shows end on November 1st
- Bachman-Turner-Overdrive - Tour ends November 3rd
- Chicago - Shows through November 5th
- Little River Band - Shows through November 13th
- The Ozark Mountain Daredevils - Shows through November 15th
- Yes - Shows through November 16th
- America’s Encore Tour 2025 - Ends November 16th
- Santana - Las Vegas Residency ends November 16th
- Eric Clapton - Shows through November 20th
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Shows through November 21st
- The Beach Boys - 2025 tour ends on November 22nd
- ZZ Top - Shows through November 22nd
- Sting - Shows through November 24th
- Paul McCartney - Shows through November 25th
- The Righteous Brothers - Shows through December 6th
- Cheap Trick - Shows through December 7th
- Blue Öyster Cult - Shows through December 13th
- Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - Shows through December 13th
- Zakk Sabbath - Shows through December 13th
- John Lodge - Shows through December 15th
- Earth, Wind & Fire - Shows through December 16th
- Toto - Shows through December 30th
- Duran Duran - Shows through January 9th, 2026
- Styx - Shows through January 14th, 2026
- The Eagles - Las Vegas Residency through January 31st, 2026
- Foghat - Shows through February 8th, 2026
- Kansas - Shows through February 13th, 2026
- Grand Funk Railroad - Shows through March 1st, 2026
- Steve Hackett - Shows through March 1st, 2026
- Air Supply’s The Lost In Love Experience - Ends March 12th, 2026
- The Marshall Tucker Band - Shows through March 14th, 2026
- Rod Stewart - Shows through March 14th, 2026
- Heart - Shows through March 15th, 2026
- John Oates - Shows through March 15th, 2026
- John Fogerty - Shows through March 21st, 2026
- Foreigner - Shows through March 22nd, 2026
- Don McLean - Shows through March 23rd, 2026
- Three Dog Knight - Shows through March 28th, 2026
- Little Feat - Shows through April 14th, 2026
- War - Shows through April 17th, 2026
- Tommy James and the Shondells - Shows through April 18th, 2026
- Jefferson Starship - Shows through April 26th, 2026
- Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone - Shows through May 23rd, 2026
Tours scheduled to happen in 2026
- Def Leppard’s Las Vegas residency - Starts on February 3rd and ends on February 28th
- Rick Wakeman - Tour starts March 11th and ends March 29th
