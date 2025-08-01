Fresh Finds: Russell Dickerson, Hardy, Eli Young Band & Corey Kent, Chris Jansen

New Music Out Today!

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 31: Russell Dickerson kept the energy going all night at the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour at NASCAR Hall of Fame on August 31, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
By Erik & Jenny

Let’s start with Hardy, and his new song “Bottomland:”

*Hardy also announced that his album “COUNTRY COUNTRY!” is out September 26th!

Hardy also has co-writing credit on Gabby Barrett’s "The Easy Part"

Eli Young Band and Corey Kent have a new song together, called "Strange Hours:"

Chris Jansen’s album “Wild Horses,” is out, check out "Me and A Beer"

And perhaps my favorite of the bunch, Russell Dickerson’s "Worth Your Wild!"

