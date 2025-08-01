Fresh Finds: Russell Dickerson, Hardy, Eli Young Band & Corey Kent, Chris Jansen
New Music Out Today!
By Erik & Jenny
Let’s start with Hardy, and his new song “Bottomland:”
*Hardy also announced that his album “COUNTRY COUNTRY!” is out September 26th!
Hardy also has co-writing credit on Gabby Barrett’s "The Easy Part"
Eli Young Band and Corey Kent have a new song together, called "Strange Hours:"
Chris Jansen’s album “Wild Horses,” is out, check out "Me and A Beer"
And perhaps my favorite of the bunch, Russell Dickerson’s "Worth Your Wild!"