Following knockout set at Tom Brady roast, Nikki Glaser's new comedy special set to break record

By Stephen Iervolino

Riding the acclaim from a blistering set at Netflix's recent roast of Tom Brady, Nikki Glaser's latest HBO comedy special, Someday You'll Die, is set to break a record for Max.

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die has tallied 2 million viewers on both the streamer and its mothership network since its premiere on May 11, putting it on track to be the largest streaming audience for a comedy special in HBO Max/Max history, the streamer confirmed to ABC Audio.

Nikki's special, which was taped in December 2023 in front of a sold-out audience at the Moore Theater in Seattle and sees her tackling aging, her fantasies, her plans for her own death and more, had the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years, HBO added.

