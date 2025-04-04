First footage of Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen revealed at CinemaCon

Movie theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got a look at the first footage of Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere on Thursday.

According to Variety, attendees were shown a trailer for the film, and White was on hand to speak about the project, noting the pressure he felt to get the part right.

“It was incredible, challenging, and a dream come true. I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing,” White said. “The film tells the story of a very pivotal moment, Bruce struggling to reconcile the pressures of success versus his past.”

The trailer gave attendees not only there first look at White as The Boss, but also of Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's manager Jon Landau. Strong was also in attendance at CinemaCon.

In one clip, White, as Springsteen, is at a New Jersey car lot, with the dealer saying, “I know who you are,” and White replying, “That makes one of us.”

The film centers on the making of Springsteen's 1982 solo album Nebraska, and in a voiceover Strong talks about the making of the record.

“When Bruce was little, he had a hole in the floor of his bedroom. A floor that’s supposed to be solid? He’s supposed to be able to stand on, Bruce didn’t have that,” he says. “Bruce is a repairman. What he’s doing with this album is, he’s repairing that hole in his floor. Repairing that hole in himself. Once he’s done that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”

The trailer also provided the first taste of White’s vocal chops, with the clip ending with a snippet of White giving a live performance of the Springsteen classic, “Born to Run."

So far there's no exact release date for Deliver Me From Nowhere, although it will reportedly come out in late 2025.

