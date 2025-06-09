Find Out Who Got Replaced In The Band Perry!

Plus, Jordan Davis channels Coyote Ugly

the band perry
By Erik & Jenny

After announcing a hiatus in 2023, The Band Perry is back! ...Well, sort of. Neil Perry will now be replaced by Kimberly’s husband, Johnny Costello. Reid Perry will remain in the band. Apparently, Neil isn’t returning because he wants to continue to pursue a solo venture.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jordan Davis performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis performed at CMA fest, but then also found a dive bar to perform at. There’s a video of him singing on a table, Coyote Ugly style!

Denzel Washington

10. Denzel Washington $24 million ($28 million gross) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Denzel Washington will star in Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, who has said that he believes Denzel is our “greatest living actor.”

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!