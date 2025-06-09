Find Out Who Got Replaced In The Band Perry! Plus, Jordan Davis channels Coyote Ugly

After announcing a hiatus in 2023, The Band Perry is back! ...Well, sort of. Neil Perry will now be replaced by Kimberly’s husband, Johnny Costello. Reid Perry will remain in the band. Apparently, Neil isn’t returning because he wants to continue to pursue a solo venture.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jordan Davis performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis performed at CMA fest, but then also found a dive bar to perform at. There’s a video of him singing on a table, Coyote Ugly style!

10. Denzel Washington $24 million ($28 million gross) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Denzel Washington will star in Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, who has said that he believes Denzel is our “greatest living actor.”