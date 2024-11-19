Farrelly Bros. movie 'Dear Santa' leads Paramount+'s 'season for streaming' lineup

By Stephen Iervolino

Paramount+ has gotten into the Christmas movie business with its first original holiday movie, Dear Santa.

The comedy from Peter and Bobby Farrelly of Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary fame stars Jack Black as the other guy in red, who answers a letter from a kid who accidentally addressed his letter to the North Pole as "Dear Satan."

The movie, which debuts on Nov. 25, is the tentpole of the streaming service's "season for streaming" lineup, which not only includes holiday classics like 1947's Miracle on 34th Street and Bill Murray's Scrooged, but also newer holiday films including Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights; the Bad Santa films; and the musical special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

All told, there are 20 curated channels' worth of holiday fare, from family-friendly movies to seasonal specials and episodes of hit CBS original shows like Ghosts, NCIS, Elsbeth, Matlock, The Equalizer and more.

