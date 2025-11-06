Fans are HYPED over new Cody Johnson music

Cody Johnson released a teaser snippet of "Travelin’ Soldier," and fans are hyped!
The song was ORIGINALLY written and recorded by Bruce Robison in 1996, but The Chicks (The Dixie Chicks at the time), covered and took the song to #1 in 2002.
Reba recently discussed all the ridiculous AI photos of her and Dolly Parton that are floating around the internet, but said she was especially shocked by the one with her holding a sonogram, suggesting she and her boyfriend Linn are expecting (with Dolly looking shocked in the background)!
Reba called the photo “ridiculous” and said it would have to be “immaculate conception.”
Reba McEntire jokes about an AI-generated pregnancy photo and says it’d take immaculate conception. #EntertainThis pic.twitter.com/42VBcPJMmx— USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) November 2, 2025
Blake Shelton revealed that he’s disappointed that The Voice never really produced a star, because it ended up being mostly about the coaches.
He’s hoping that his new show, The Road, will produce a true star, season 1.