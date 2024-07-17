'Fallout' lead Walton Goggins, others react to Prime Video show's Emmy nominations

Prime Video's video game adaptation Fallout was a likely Emmy nominee for visual and prosthetics effects, but its nom for Outstanding Drama Series and a nod to Walton Goggins in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama category was a welcome surprise for fans of the hit show.

All told, it received 17 nominations, according to the Television Academy.

Goggins, who plays the haunting bounty hunter The Ghoul — as well as his pre-apocalyptic version, actor Cooper Howard — is thankful.

"I'm so humbled and grateful to be included in this room of storytellers, in this category with these remarkable actors, in this stellar year of television."

He added, "To be a part of Fallout, to play these two roles written by Geneva and Graham and to get to work with one of my heroes Jonathan Nolan means so much to me." Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner were nominated in the writing category for the show.

Goggins added, "You know who the most grateful man in the world is? ....ME!!!" The veteran character actor said of the forthcoming second season, "I can't wait for September 15th!!!"

The show was recognized in dozens of technical categories, from editing to production design and of course prosthetics, with artists Jake Garber, Rich Krusell, Lindsay Gelfand, Gregory Nicotero, Vincent Van Dyke and Lisa Forst transforming Walton into the zombie-like Ghoul.

Garber gave his flowers to the actor, saying, "We would have never received this nomination for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup ... without Walton Goggins' performance. Many others were of course essential in this process, but without Walton I wouldn't be typing this."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.