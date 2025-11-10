Ernest Owes Lainey Wilson New Pants

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 02: Lainey Wilson and Ernest perform on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Ernest has been opening for Lainey Wilson on her “Whirlwind” Tour, and on their last show date, Ernest came out for their duet dressed as Lainey, complete with a hat, wig, and signature bell-bottoms.

Lainey joked her plants better still fit after his stunt, to which Ernest replied that he “definitely owes” Lainey some new pants!

Some jokes were also made about Ernest’s backside, and the fact that it wasn’t filling out the pants in perfect Lainey fashion!

Jason and Brittany Aldean - Married in 2015 NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Aldean’s new album, “Songs About Us‚" will be out in April and it’s set to have 3 duets! One will be with his wife, Brittany, another will be with Luke Bryan, and the third will be a cover of "Dust On The Bottle," with original singer - David Lee Murphy.

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: Jelly Roll attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll isn’t feeling well and had to cancel his show in Auckland, New Zealand. He posted an apology that read:

“Dear Auckland, I’ve done everything I can. I just can’t shake it. It breaks my heart. I’ve probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”