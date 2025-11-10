Ernest Owes Lainey Wilson New Pants

Ernest has been opening for Lainey Wilson on her “Whirlwind” Tour, and on their last show date, Ernest came out for their duet dressed as Lainey, complete with a hat, wig, and signature bell-bottoms.
Lainey joked her plants better still fit after his stunt, to which Ernest replied that he “definitely owes” Lainey some new pants!
Some jokes were also made about Ernest’s backside, and the fact that it wasn’t filling out the pants in perfect Lainey fashion!
@_mmc_93 @Ernest dressed in @Lainey Wilson clothes #laineywilson #countrymusic #ernest #cowgirl #concert ♬ original sound - Melissa
Jason Aldean’s new album, “Songs About Us‚" will be out in April and it’s set to have 3 duets! One will be with his wife, Brittany, another will be with Luke Bryan, and the third will be a cover of "Dust On The Bottle," with original singer - David Lee Murphy.
Jelly Roll isn’t feeling well and had to cancel his show in Auckland, New Zealand. He posted an apology that read:
“Dear Auckland, I’ve done everything I can. I just can’t shake it. It breaks my heart. I’ve probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”