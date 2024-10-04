Eric Church Releases ‘Darkest Hour’ To His Home State Of North Carolina

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Eric Church performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Eric Church has just released his new song ‘Darkest Hour’ to help victims after the devastation left by Hurricane Helene. The storm was catastrophic for towns in Florida, North Carolina (where Eric Church is from), South Carolina, and Georgia.

Eric had actually been working on this song for some time now, but it took a whole new meaning after Hurricane Helene. “This is not a quick thing to fix, so hopefully ‘Darkest Hour’ will be able to contribute to that for a long time to come. This song goes to my home, North Carolina, now and forever.” -Eric Church

All of “his publishing royalties” from this song will go directly to the people of North Carolina. Also, the money raised from ‘The Chief Cares Fund’ will go to communities who were directly impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Just another reason we love, EC.