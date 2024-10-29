Eric Church plans to build 100 homes for families in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene

Eric Church CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Eric Church performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Eric Church helped organize Concert for Carolina which raised over $24.5 million for those affected by Hurricane Helene throughout North Carolina, but the Chief does not plan to stop helping his home state.

Church released a video on his Chief Cares Foundation’s website announcing his plans to build 100 homes for families in North Carolina.

“Our mission in North Carolina is to be here for the long haul. We are going to start by immediately building homes for 100 families in Avery County and the surrounding areas, and keeping these communities preserved and rebuilt.” Church said. “We are also helping to address longer-term needs like creating jobs, rebuilding schools and supporting local businesses. Often when disaster strikes, funds flow in from great people wanting to help, but when the world turns its eye to the next devastation, a lot can get lost and fall through the cracks. We are committed to the long-term rebuilding of these communities.”



