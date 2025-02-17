Eric Church buys land to build a neighborhood for North Carolina hurricane victims

Eric Church CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Eric Church performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Woody

Eric Church is making good on a promise he made a couple months ago to help rebuild after Hurricane Helene left devastation in his home state of North Carolina.

Chief Cares Foundation has purchased a property of land outside of Newland, N.C., in Avery County. Chief plans to build a neighborhood with a community center and a walking trail on the property for those who lost their homes.

“There are so many families who are deserving of this that have lost everything,” one resident told WSOC-TV Channel 9. “And there should be more people like [Church.]”

The Chief also worked with Luke Combs last fall to hold Concert for Carolina which raised $25 million for hurricane relief.

