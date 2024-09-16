'Emily in Paris' returning for season 5

Emily in Paris fans, you don't have to say arrivederci once you finish part two of season 4, because the hit Netflix drama will be returning for a fifth season.

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, confirmed the exciting development on Good Morning America Monday.

"There is breaking news!" Collins said. "For the first time, I get to talk about the fact that there will be a season five. Yay!"

Collins added that she and the cast and crew themselves “just found out” about the renewal.

“This is brand-new for everyone,” said Collins.

The release of the fourth season of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, with part one premiering Aug. 15. Part two premiered last Thursday, Sept. 12.

Collins said for the new season, the cast had the opportunity to explore a new city outside of Paris – and this time, it's the capital of Italy.

"We got to explore Rome and I'm really hoping for season five now, that we get to explore more of Italy," Collins said. "We had just the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did [in] season one, running around the city wide-eyed and just everything was so exciting."

In season four of Emily in Paris, Collins' Emily also meets a new love interest – the mysterious but warm Marcello, played by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini -- who invites Emily to his home country and takes her on a Vespa tour through Rome.

"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," she says. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

