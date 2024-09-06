Ella Bleu Travolta releases song in tribute to late mom Kelly Preston

By Stephen Iervolino

Kelly Preston, the late wife of John Travolta and the mother of their children, Ella Bleu, Benjamin and the late Jett, is memorialized in a new single and music video from her daughter.

According to Ella Bleu's reps, "Little bird" is a "deeply personal tribute" to the actress, who died of breast cancer at 57 in 2020.

Both the song and the video, which is made up of home video snippets and snapshots of Ella and her family over the years, "captures the tender bond she shared with her mother and honors the profound impact Kelly had on her life."

The 24-year-old's song, which is available for download on streaming platforms, is described as "a journey of finding yourself as a young person growing up in the public eye" and "a moving expression of love, loss, and remembrance."

