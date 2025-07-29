Elizabeth Olsen must pick between two husbands in 'Eternity' trailer

Elizabeth Olsen has to pick between two husbands in the official trailer for Eternity.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy on Tuesday. Along with Olsen, the film stars Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

Olsen plays Joan in the film, a woman who dies and arrives to the afterlife only to find both of her dead husbands there.

"In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive," according to the film's official synopsis.

In the trailer, we see both of Joan's husbands make attempts to woo her so that she will decide to be with them for eternity.

"We were together a week ago," Teller's Larry says to Joan.

"Well, a lot has happened in a week. You died, I died. I've just been reunited with both of my dead husbands, and I have to pick where to spend eternity," she responds.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Early also star in the film, which was directed by David Freyne.

Eternity arrives in theaters this November.

